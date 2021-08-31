Women arrested for theft at liquor store after evacuations in South Lake Tahoe

Police officers arrested a woman on suspicion of stealing from a liquor store evacuated because of the Caldor Fire, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said Tuesday.

The woman was charged with breaking into Kings Liquor after evacuations Monday, according to the post by officials.

The city’s Public Works Department covered the store with boards shortly after the alleged theft.

“We have literally hundreds of police officers in the Tahoe basin from many different jurisdictions,” officials said. “Anyone attempting to break into any property will be found and arrested.”

The wildfire has burned about 191,607 acres (299 square miles), and firefighters had the blaze 16% contained, Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service said in their Tuesday update. Nearly 52,000 people in El Dorado County have been evacuated because of the fire.