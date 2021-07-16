Man arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed two Sacramento women near South Natomas

Officers have arrested a man accused of driving drunk in a vehicle crash that killed two Sacramento women and seriously injured another person this month near South Natomas.

Ricardo Beltram, 29, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing death or injury, according to Sacramento County Jail records. He was booked at the jail Thursday evening and remained in custody Friday with his bail amount set $2 million.

Raquel Hudson and Dejuana Byrd, both 28, were killed in the July 10 crash near Northgate Boulevard and the Arden Garden Connector, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal crash was reported about 2:30 a.m., and officers closed Arden Garden Connector, between Garden Highway and Arden Way, for about seven hours as investigators worked at the scene.

On Friday, police officials said another person suffered serious injuries in the crash. Authorities have said fourth person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department Major Collision Investigation Unit investigated the crash and later obtained an arrest warrant for Beltram, police officials announced Friday afternoon in a news release.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed a criminal complaint against Beltram with the same charges listed in jail records. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Sacramento Superior Court on Tuesday for his arraignment hearing.

The Police Department asked any witnesses with information about this fatal crash to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.