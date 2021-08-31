Davis resident detains suspect who choked him during burglary, Yolo deputies say

Authorities in Yolo County arrested a man suspected of breaking into a mobile home in Davis and choking a resident during a struggle before he was subdued and detained until law enforcement officials arrived.

John Zivkovich, 54, of Davis, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of burglary, assault likely to produce serious injury or death, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Tuesday morning. Zivkovich also was wanted on a Placer County arrest warrant.

The burglary was reported about 8:40 a.m. Sunday at the Davis Creek Mobile Home Park, a few blocks south of Cowell Boulevard in Davis. The residential break-in was reported as a burglary-in-progress at the home in the 100 block of Louise Lane.

Sheriff’s deputies and Davis Police Department responded to the reported burglary. As the deputies and officers headed there, dispatchers received a report that the burglary suspect was involved in physical struggle with the resident inside the home.

The suspect choked the resident during the struggle, causing injury, sheriff’s officials said. The resident subdued the suspect, who the resident knew, and detained him.

The deputies and officers arrived and found the suspect, later identified as Zivkovich, inside the home. Zivkovich was then taken into custody.