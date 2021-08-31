Sacramento County releases name of Roseville man killed in Citrus Heights shooting

Authorities on Monday evening released the name of a Roseville man who died after he was found with gunshot wounds last week in a Citrus Heights neighborhood just north of Interstate 80.

Pavanpal Singh Paintal, 34, was killed in the shooting Thursday near Lichen and Carmelwood drives, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. Officers arrived and found the man in the street, the Citrus Heights Police Department has said in a news release.

The officers attempted life-saving efforts before medics arrived and took the injured man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation. With help from the public and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the detectives identified others reportedly involved in the shooting, according to the news release.

Police officials have said the shooting appeared to be an “isolated incident,” and there was no indication of any additional threat to the public. Those involved in the shooting were believed to have known each other, according to the police department.

It remained unclear on Tuesday whether anyone had been arrested or otherwise taken into custody. The police department has not released any further details about the shooting investigation. Police officials had not responded to inquires from The Sacramento Bee seeking an update on the investigation.

The detectives have asked anyone with more information about this shooting to call the Citrus Heights Police Department crime tip line at 916-727-5524.