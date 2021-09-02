Rocklin police arrest homicide suspect already in custody at Sacramento County Jail

Detectives on Thursday arrested a suspect in a Rocklin fatal shooting in late July who was already in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail facing felony assault charges in a separate case.

Damon Benson was arrested on suspicion of homicide in the shooting of Cameron Gabriel, 48, who was found dead July 25, the Rocklin Police Department announced in a news release Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious death found Gabriel with gunshot wounds in the 3900 block of East Midas Avenue, near Pacific Street. Officers said Gabriel appeared to have been dead for some time before he was found.

Detectives worked at the crime scene and began following-up on investigative leads and tips the Police Department received. In early August, the Rancho Cordova Police Department gave the detectives information that led them to a witness of the homicide.

Based on witness statements and other evidence, the detectives identify Benson as the shooting suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to the Police Department.

The detectives on Thursday served the arrest warrant at the downtown jail and took Benson, 29, into custody, booking him later at the Placer County Jail.

Sacramento Superior Court records indicate Benson was in jail, before Thursday, awaiting prosecution on six felony charges in an assault case filed Aug. 4. Jail records show he had been in custody since Aug. 2.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the Rocklin shooting to call the department at 916-625-5400.