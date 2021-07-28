Rocklin Police Department investigating weekend homicide in East Midas Avenue home

The Rocklin Police Department is asking for help from anyone who may have information related to a homicide that occurred in the city last weekend.

The killing happened at a home on East Midas Avenue, according to a press release. No other information was provided by the police department.

The suspect is still unknown and the homicide is under investigation.

Officials are asking residents to report any suspicious activity they may have observed between 10 p.m. on Saturday and 3 a.m. on Sunday.