Deputies arrest man accused of carrying two firearms on Greyhound through Colfax
Placer County deputies arrested a man on suspicion of carrying firearms while he was traveling through Colfax while on a Greyhound bus.
The county sheriff’s fffice received a report around 11 a.m. on Monday of a man believed to be carrying two loaded firearms, one of them allegedly stolen earlier, on a Greyhound from Reno to Sacramento, according to the Facebook post from the office.
Deputies waited at the bus station in Colfax and the suspect was seen sitting on a bench in front of a liquor store. They used a diversion and a contact team to arrest 24-year-old Jaquan Shaw of Contra Costa County without incident, according to deputies.
A search of Shaw’s backpack revealed two loaded firearms.
Shaw has two outstanding warrants from San Mateo and Contra Costa counties, deputies said. He was arrested on two counts of carrying a loaded firearm in public and for his warrants.
He has since been booked into Auburn Main Jail and his bail is set at $250,250.
