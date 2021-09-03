Redding police arrest teen in connection to stabbing; victim, 56, dies from injuries

Authorities have arrested a teen suspected of fatally stabbing a man in Redding.

Officers found an unresponsive man with multiple stab wounds at around 11 p.m. Aug. 25 on a roadway in the 3300 block of South Market Street, according to a post from the Redding Police Department.

The man, 56-year-old Felix Ramirez from Auburn, was transported to a local hospital. Police said Friday that Ramirez later died from his injuries.

Detectives investigated the scene at the time of the incident and arrested a 17-year-old. The teen was found with blood stains on his clothing, according to police.

The suspect remains in custody at Shasta County Juvenile Hall. He initially faced a charge of attempted murder and police have requested that the charge be upgraded to murder.