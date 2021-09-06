Phone scammer posing as officer to extort money from victims, Yuba County sheriff says

A phone scammer is posing as a sheriff’s lieutenant to extort money from victims, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple residents reported receiving calls from a scammer who told them they had failed to appear for a subpoena or have a warrant and a fine, the deputies said Monday in a Facebook post.

The scammer told residents they had to pay a fine or else they would be arrested, according to officials.

Officials said the scammer also left a callback number with an official sounding voicemail where he presented himself as a Yuba County sheriff’s lieutenant.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends hanging up if you receive a call and to not return the call.