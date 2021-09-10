Cal Fire determines cause of River Fire that destroyed 102 homes in Placer, Nevada counties

Cal Fire officials on Friday announced the River Fire that last month destroyed nearly 150 buildings in Placer and Nevada counties, including over 100 homes, was human-caused and started in an overnight camping area.

Investigators determined the fire started in the Bear River Campground, according to a news release from the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Cal Fire investigators on Friday were continuing to work on the active case to determine the specific details leading to the cause of the fire.

Cal Fire investigators were immediately sent to the River Fire and began working to determine where the fire started and how it started.

“This is a meticulous process requiring Investigators to examine credible information to conclusively identify a factual cause,” Cal Fire officials said in the news release.

The River Fire started shortly before 2 p.m. Aug. 4 and quickly spread toward Colfax. The flames burned 2,619 acres over the following nine days, before firefighters fully contained the fire on Aug. 13.

Early on, the River Fire displaced several thousand people who were evacuated in Placer and Nevada counties as flames threatened about 4,000 structures in its path.

The flames destroyed 102 homes, one commercial building and 39 other structures, according to the final Cal Fire update on the River Fire. The wildfire also damaged 21 other structures. Two civilians and two firefighters were injured.