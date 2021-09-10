Cal Fire arrests two in unrelated Amador County investigations; one faces arson charges

Authorities in Amador County made two fire-related arrests Thursday night in unrelated cases, with one of the suspects facing arson charges, Cal Fire officials said.

The alleged incidents that led to the arrests are not connected to the Caldor Fire, the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit announced in a news release Friday afternoon.

Cal Fire law enforcement officers were working with the Amador Fire Protection District when they arrested a woman on suspicion of “a series of arson fires” in the community of Plymouth, according to the news release.

On the same night, Cal Fire law enforcement officers were working with the Amador County Sheriff’s Office when they arrested a man suspected of “recklessly starting a fire” near Highway 88 and Dalton Road near the town of Jackson, according to the firefighting agency.

Both suspects were booked at the Amador County Jail. Cal Fire did not release the names of the suspects nor any more details about the fires that led to their arrests.

Through Aug. 31, Cal Fire law enforcement officers had made 103 arson arrests this year, Cal Fire officials said.

To report suspicious fire activity, call the Cal Fire Arson Tip Line at 1-800-468-4408.