Amador County shooting that left 3 dead ruled murder-suicide following family dispute
Investigators have deemed an incident that left three people dead at a home in Amador County last week a murder-suicide, and identified the three deceased as family members.
Deputies arriving to reports of shots fired last Wednesday evening discovered three bodies — a woman on the porch and two men inside — at a residence in the 21000 block of Homestead Road in Pine Grove.
Sheriff-coroner’s officials on Tuesday released their identities as William Henry Dyer Sr., 75; William Henry Dyer Jr., 46; and Cheryl Dyer, 77.
Dyer Sr. and Cheryl Dyer’s deaths have been ruled homicides, and Dyer Jr.’s death “has been deemed a suicide,” the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. All autopsies and family notifications have been completed, authorities said.
“The investigation has shown that this incident started as a family dispute between a father and his son,” sheriff’s officials wrote. Cheryl Dyer’s relationship to Dyer Sr. and Dyer Jr. was not specified.
Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 7 p.m. Wednesday reporting that they heard gunshots, the Sheriff’s Office said in previous statements last week.
A 45-year-old woman told arriving deputies that she “witnessed her 46-year-old boyfriend shoot his father at the residence,” the earlier news release said.
