Amador County shooting that left 3 dead ruled murder-suicide following family dispute

Investigators have deemed an incident that left three people dead at a home in Amador County last week a murder-suicide, and identified the three deceased as family members.

Deputies arriving to reports of shots fired last Wednesday evening discovered three bodies — a woman on the porch and two men inside — at a residence in the 21000 block of Homestead Road in Pine Grove.

Sheriff-coroner’s officials on Tuesday released their identities as William Henry Dyer Sr., 75; William Henry Dyer Jr., 46; and Cheryl Dyer, 77.

Dyer Sr. and Cheryl Dyer’s deaths have been ruled homicides, and Dyer Jr.’s death “has been deemed a suicide,” the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. All autopsies and family notifications have been completed, authorities said.

“The investigation has shown that this incident started as a family dispute between a father and his son,” sheriff’s officials wrote. Cheryl Dyer’s relationship to Dyer Sr. and Dyer Jr. was not specified.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 7 p.m. Wednesday reporting that they heard gunshots, the Sheriff’s Office said in previous statements last week.

A 45-year-old woman told arriving deputies that she “witnessed her 46-year-old boyfriend shoot his father at the residence,” the earlier news release said.