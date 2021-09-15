Sacramento State police offer safety tips after increase in catalytic converter thefts

Following a recent increase in reports of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles, the Sacramento State Police Department is offering tips for the campus community on how to deter thieves.

Catalytic converters contain several types of recyclable materials that can be easily “scrapped” for a quick profit, the Police Department said in a news release. The number of catalytic converter thefts climbs when the price of scrap metal, particularly platinum, increases.

Police officials said thieves looking to steal catalytic converters generally target vehicles with a high-profile, such as trucks or sport utility vehicles, because they have more space underneath the vehicle for easier access for the thieves. But sports cars and sedans, especially Hondas, also can become targets for thieves.

The Police Department offered these tips to reduce the risk of catalytic converter theft:

▪ Park in areas where your vehicle will be seen most easily by passersby, such as parking under security cameras or lights after dark.

▪ Park defensively by parking high-profile vehicles so they are surrounded by low ground-clearance vehicles. This may deter thieves by making it harder to access the catalytic converters.

▪ If your catalytic converter is a “bolt on” model, you can have the bolts welded shut and have extra metal welded to the exhaust system.

▪ Install a catalytic converter protection device that will clamp around the converter.

▪ Etch your catalytic converter with your vehicle’s license plate number in several spots to help police track your stolen property.

Investigators asked anyone who has information about these catalytic converter thefts or has been victims of these crimes in the Sacramento State University campus community to call the Sacramento State Police Department at 916-278-6000.

