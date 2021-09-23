Woman arrested on suspicion of arson in Amador County, Cal Fire says

Cal Fire law enforcement arrested a woman in Amador County earlier this month on suspicion of arson, the department said in a news release.

The woman was arrested Sept. 13 south of Ione after a caller reported seeing her running southbound on Highway 104, away from a grass fire.

An Ione police officer detained the woman, identified as Kandice McDiarmid, 47, for allegedly possessing stolen property and drug paraphernalia. Cal Fire law enforcement later took her into custody, the release stated.

McDiarmid was booked into the Amador County Jail on suspicion of arson.

In 2021, Cal Fire officers have made 103 arrests related to arson.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.