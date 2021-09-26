One person killed, two injured in crash near Antelope, Sacramento Metro Fire says

Metro Fire was on the scene of a crash at Elverta Road and Dominion Way. Metro Fire

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Antelope on Sunday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

In a social media update, Metro Fire officials said that crews were on scene of a crash near Elverta Road and Dominion Way as of 2:15 p.m.

Elverta Road was closed in the area as fire personnel worked to extricate people from their vehicles. A photo posted by Metro Fire to Twitter shows two vehicles with significant damage to each front end.

Three patients were taken to hospitals, one in critical condition and the others with minor injuries. The first was pronounced dead by 3:40 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash.

