Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

One person killed, two injured in crash near Antelope, Sacramento Metro Fire says

Metro Fire was on the scene of a crash at Elverta Road and Dominion Way.
Metro Fire was on the scene of a crash at Elverta Road and Dominion Way. Metro Fire

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Antelope on Sunday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

In a social media update, Metro Fire officials said that crews were on scene of a crash near Elverta Road and Dominion Way as of 2:15 p.m.

Elverta Road was closed in the area as fire personnel worked to extricate people from their vehicles. A photo posted by Metro Fire to Twitter shows two vehicles with significant damage to each front end.

Three patients were taken to hospitals, one in critical condition and the others with minor injuries. The first was pronounced dead by 3:40 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash.

Local News in your inbox

Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service