Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI in crash that killed Citrus Heights man, 47

Metro Fire was on the scene of a crash at Elverta Road and Dominion Way on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Metro Fire

One of the drivers involved in a deadly, head-on crash Sunday afternoon near Antelope has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and manslaughter, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The fatal collision happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Elverta Road at Dominion Road, the CHP North Sacramento office said in a news release. A Toyota Tacoma heading westbound on Elverta lost control and collided with a Ford Focus driving eastbound.

The Ford driver, a 47-year-old Citrus Heights man, was taken to a hospital with major injuries and pronounced dead within a couple of hours, according to the CHP.

The Toyota driver, identified as 57-year-old Ronald Ellis, has been arrested and will face charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to the CHP news release.

Ellis was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on those charges once he is medically cleared, CHP officials said.

A passenger in the Ford, described by the CHP as a 32-year-old Citrus Heights woman, was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials said they had to extricate occupants from the vehicles.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.