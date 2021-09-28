Sacramento County father allegedly kidnapped sons after losing custody to mom, DA says

Charlie Ramos Sacramento County District Attorney's Office

Sacramento County prosecutors on Tuesday afternoon asked the public to help find a man who allegedly kidnapped his sons two weeks ago after the boys’ mother was granted custody of the children.

Charlie Ramos and his two sons, Raziel and Ronin Ramos, were last seen Sept. 15 near a Circle K convenience store on Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento, according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The Sacramento Superior Court judge has issued an arrest warrant for Ramos, who abducted his sons after the boys’ mother was granted custody, prosecutors said.

Charlie Ramos, 44, is approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with black short hair and brown eyes, according to the District Attorney’s Office. His last known address was in Carmichael.

Raziel Ramos Sacramento County District Attorney's Office

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Raziel Ramos is 15 years old, approximately 5-foot-1 and 115 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. His brother, Ronin, is 11 years old and approximately 4-foot-8 and 105 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The District Attorney’s Office asked anyone who sees Ramos or his sons to call 911 immediately and anyone with information related to the case to call 916-876-4911.