Boy says he hurt mom and little brother; both now in hospital, Sacramento sheriff says

Detectives in Sacramento County were investigating after a boy reported he had hurt his mother and little brother, who were both hospitalized Monday afternoon and listed in critical condition

About 10:45 a.m. Monday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the boy in the area of El Modena and El Reno avenues, north of U Street and east of Rio Linda Boulevard in the Elverta area.

The boy told sheriff’s officials that he had hurt his mother and little brother, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and medics arrived at the scene and found two people, a woman and another boy, in need of medical attention.

Sheriff’s officials said the medics took both to hospitals, where they remained listed in critical condition. Sheriff’s detectives were investigating the incident and had detained two minors associated with the victims, according to the news release.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details, including the ages of the minors.

