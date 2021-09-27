Sacramento County Jail inmate critically injured in reported fight with cellmate

A Sacramento County jail inmate was listed in critical condition Monday after a reported fight with a cellmate over the weekend, sheriff’s officials said.

About 7:50 p.m. Sunday, an inmate at the downtown Sacramento Main Jail pushed his emergency call button and told deputies he had been in a fight with his cellmate, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Monday afternoon.

The deputies went to the cell and found an unresponsive man and “immediately began lifesaving measures until correctional health medical personnel arrived,” sheriff’s officials said in the release.

Medics took the injured man to a hospital, where he remained listed in critical condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s detectives went to the jail to investigate, and crime scene investigators photographed the scene and collected evidence. Sheriff’s officials said the suspect in this case was pending additional charges related to this reported assault.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details, including the names of the two inmates involved.