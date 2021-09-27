Placer deputies look for vehicle burglary suspect who went on a $1,600 shopping spree

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released video of a man suspected of breaking into vehicles, stealing wallets and using stolen credit cards to go on a $1,600 shopping spree.

The vehicle break-ins occurred between 2 and 3 p.m. on Sept. 11. The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect smashed windows of two parked vehicles along Foresthill Road in Auburn at the American River Confluence.

A wallet was stolen from each vehicle and a pair of sunglasses. Later that day, the vehicle burglary suspect used both victims’ credit cards at the Home Depot in Auburn, at the Best Auburn Smoke Shop and at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Auburn, sheriff’s officials said.

The suspect tried to make a large purchase at a Game Stop in Auburn. The suspect made credit card purchases with a total amount of more than $1,600, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials released security camera video of the man they believe burglarized the vehicles on Foresthill. The edited security camera video, posted on the sheriff’s social media accounts, shows a man making a purchase at Home Depot. He was wearing a black tank-top and black shorts with a black mask covering the lower portion of his face and sunglasses on the top of his head.

The video also shows a red Dodge Ram pickup in the Home Depot parking lot. The burglary suspect left the parking lot in the pickup, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials described the suspect as a middle-age man with gray hair and tattoos on his back and possibly his right arm. Investigators asked the public to help them identify the man in the video, who is wanted on suspicion of vehicle burglary and identity theft.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about the suspect to call 530-889-7893 and leave a message for Detective Carlton or call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.