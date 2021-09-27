Family seeks help after 87-year-old grandmother killed in Sacramento hit-and-run

The family of an 87-year-old grandmother is seeking help after she was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend along Lemon Hill Avenue in Sacramento.

Lien P. Dang was the pedestrian who died Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle in the 5900 block of Lemon Hill, just east of Stockton Boulevard, her family announced in a Gofundme online fundraiser created by her daughter, Angela Chen.

The family is raising money to help pay funeral and burial costs. Chen said everyone who knew her mother is “devastated” over the manner of her death.

“Lien was a loving and most caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother,” Chen wrote on the Gofundme page. “She was a wonderful, giving and kind-hearted person.”

The deadly hit-and-run was initially reported as a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Lemon Hill, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release. Police said the vehicle left the area.

Officers arrived and found the woman. Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and pronounced her dead.

The woman’s family said she was out offering food to homeless people about four or five blocks from her home when she was hit by a vehicle, ABC 10 reported.

The Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit and crime scene investigators took over the investigation. Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and evidence. Police investigators did not have any suspect description to release.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this fatal hit-and-run to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.