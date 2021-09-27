39-year-old Sacramento man dies in suspected drunk driving crash near Davis, CHP says

A 39-year-old Sacramento man died Sunday after his pickup veered off a rural road near Davis in a suspected drunk driving crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on County Road 32B, just south of Interstate 80 and a few miles east of Davis, according to a news release from the CHP Woodland office.

The Sacramento man was driving alone in a 2018 Ford F-150 east on the road when the pickup went off the road, the CHP said. The pickup crashed just east of the Tsakopoulos Family Soccer Complex.

The Yolo County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name.