One victim shot in the head in Yuba City. Sutter sheriff’s detectives seek witnesses

Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public after one person was wounded in the head and detectives found a vehicle with bullet holes and shell casings after a weekend shooting in Yuba City.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies received calls reporting a shooting in the 800 block of Anna Drive, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Monday. The shooting was reported in a residential neighborhood about a block north of Lincoln Road.

Deputies arrived on Anna Drive and found 10 to 15 people standing the street where the gunfire was reported. Sheriff’s officials said the deputies tried to find out what happened, but they were not able to find any cooperating witnesses.

The deputies found a vehicle with bullet holes and spent shell casings inside, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives called to the scene determined the gunfire came from a vehicle-to-vehicle type shooting The Sheriff’s Office was later notified of a gunshot victim tied to the incident 40 miles south at Woodland Memorial Hospital. Sheriff’s officials said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, but the injury was not life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 530-822-2310.