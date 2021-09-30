Police arrest 17-year-old suspect in Old Sacramento shooting that injured two men

Detectives arrested a 17-year-old boy suspected in a Monday night shooting that injured two men in Old Sacramento after a fight between two groups escalated to gunfire.

The two men with gunshot wounds were hospitalized and last reported in stable condition, the Sacramento Police Department announced in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Detectives followed up leads, identified the 17-year-old as the suspect in the shooting and arrested him Wednesday. Police said the teen suspect was booked at the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall on felony assault charges related to the shooting. The Police Department did not release his name because he is a minor.

The shooting was reported about 9:15 p.m. Monday near K and Second streets. Officers arrived and found the two injured men. Police said one of the men was critically injured in the shooting but both were expected to survive.

Based on preliminary information, detectives believe the shooting was “an isolated incident” stemming from the dispute between the two groups, according to the police news release. Police said the specific motive behind the dispute remained under investigation.

Detectives do not believe there are any other suspects involved.

Monday’s shooting is at least the second in Old Sacramento involving multiple victims in the past three months.

On July 16, a 21-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting that law enforcement said at the time appeared to be a dispute between two groups that escalated to gunfire. Guns were recovered at the scene, and two suspects were arrested.

City officials and business leaders in the Old Sacramento Waterfront district called for enhanced safety measures in the area in the wake of that incident.

The Police Department asked anyone with information about this shooting to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.

