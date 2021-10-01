Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Two dead in North Oak Park shooting, Sacramento police say

Two men were killed in an overnight shooting in Sacramento’s North Oak Park neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers responded around 1:10 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting near 37th Street and Second Avenue, where they located two adult victims each with at least one gunshot wound, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Chan said.

No suspect information was available, according to Chan. Homicide detectives and investigators are processing the scene Friday morning.

The victims’ identities will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Local News in your inbox

Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service