Two dead in North Oak Park shooting, Sacramento police say

Two men were killed in an overnight shooting in Sacramento’s North Oak Park neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers responded around 1:10 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting near 37th Street and Second Avenue, where they located two adult victims each with at least one gunshot wound, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Chan said.

No suspect information was available, according to Chan. Homicide detectives and investigators are processing the scene Friday morning.

The victims’ identities will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

