Sacramento County man gets prison for asking girl to send him explicit photos online

A judge sentenced a 28-year-old Sacramento County man to 15 years in federal prison for soliciting explicit photos of a 12-year-old girl on social media, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. on Thursday also ordered Tyler Shayne Nelson of Rancho Cordova to serve a lifetime term of supervised release after he is done serving his time in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento announced in a news release.

Prosecutors said Nelson on May 27 pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child.

The investigation into Nelson began in June 2018 after authorities received a tip concerning child pornography trading. Investigators served a search warrant at Nelson’s home.

As he was questioned by investigators, Nelson said he communicated with underage girls using the Snapchat and Kik social media apps, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Nelson admitted he asked a 12-year-old girl to send him explicit photos of herself and later received those photos.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Sacramento Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a federally and state-funded task force managed by the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office with agents from federal, state and local agencies. The task force investigates online child exploitation crimes, including child pornography, enticement, and sex trafficking.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger Yang prosecuted the case.