Ambulance stolen at East Sacramento hospital. Here’s what happened before arrest is made

An ambulance was stolen from Mercy General Hospital in East Sacramento on Saturday night, leading to an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officer Karl Chan, a police department spokesman, said that reports were made just after 11:30 p.m. of an ambulance driving recklessly in Sacramento.

Officers determined that the ambulance had been stolen from Mercy General Hospital on J Street and headed west, according to Chan.

A police aircraft tracked the ambulance as it drove through the city, hitting a parked vehicle along the way and another occupied vehicle. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Near the intersection of Democracy Alley and 23rd Street in New Era Park, the driver of the ambulance got out and fled on foot before police made an arrest.

Cecil Jackson, 35, was taken into custody and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Jail records show that Jackson faces charges including violating parole, reckless driving, attempted theft and hit-and-run. He is ineligible for bail.

