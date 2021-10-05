Crime - Sacto 911
Woodcreek High School on lockdown as Roseville police investigate threat toward campus
Authorities placed Woodcreek High School on lockdown Tuesday as Roseville police officers investigated a reported threat made toward the campus.
The Roseville Police Department said Woodcreek High students are being released from school in a controlled environment at Mahany Park at 1545 Pleasant Grove Boulevard.
At 3 p.m. Tuesday, there was a heavy police presence at the high school as officers continued to investigate the reported threat, according to the Police Department. Officials did not provide any further details.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the school went into lockdown protocol while officers investigated the potential threat,” police said in an announcement posted on social media.
Families picking up a Woodcreek High student should go to Mahany Park at the corner of Woodcreek Oaks and Pleasant Grove boulevards. Police said parents should not go to the overflow lot or other parking lots at the school.
The school district was coordinating a plan to reunite students with their parents or guardians, police said. Residents also were asked not to call police dispatch unless they have an immediate emergency.
