Sacramento schools’ money trouble just got worse: $48 million in cuts over two years

The Sacramento City Unified School District is even more in the red than previously thought: By 2020, the district will have a structural deficit of $48 million by 2020 if cuts aren’t made, a gap that’s almost $12 million more than announced in June, and $8 million more than the district’s most recent estimates.

“It’s not what we like to hear but it’s the truth,” said district spokesperson Alex Barrios.

The district estimates it must make $28.5 million in cuts for the next school year, and another $19.5 million the following year to close the gap. But where those cuts will be made has yet to be released, even as a county-set deadline to submit a detailed budget is fast approaching.

“We can’t wait until 2020-2021” to address the deficit, “because then the cuts won’t pan out,” Barrios said.

The district’s previous 2018-19 budget was rejected in August by the county superintendent for failing to address what was then estimated to be a $22.1 million shortfall next year, and a $40 million shortfall the following year that would not allow the district to set aside the state-mandated 2 percent of the budget towards reserve.

Now those figures, drawn up by a county-appointed independent financial adviser, have ballooned “after shoring up the numbers” and “making sure we’re crossing our Ts and dotting our Is,” Barrios said.

The district has until Monday to submit a revised, satisfactory budget to the county, and the school board is set to review and approve the new estimates, and any potential cuts, at a Thursday meeting.

“The adviser doesn’t tell them how to make cuts,” said Sacramento County Office of Education spokesman Tim Herrera. “The adviser tells them how much they have to work with.”

It’s a speedy turnaround that Sacramento City Teachers Association President David Fisher said doesn’t give the public sufficient time to give input.

“It doesn’t resolve anything and things are worse,” Fisher said. “How are they going to receive comments on a budget we’ve just seen that’s substantially out of whack.”

“It’s quite frightening that they don’t seem to have any clue what’s happening on their budget,” Fisher said.

To come up with the new figures, a county-appointed independent financial adviser used an average of past three-year actual expenditures — basing funding allocations to what the district actually spent on salaries and programs in previous years.

For example, “if you budget on spending $100 and you check the actual electricity bill for the whole year,” Barrios said, “but you actually spent $120, then you know you spend more in a 12 month period and you change the monthly payments.” Barrios could not comment on what strategy the district used in past budgets.

The district will be releasing a statement Wednesday evening to address the planned cuts, Barrios said. Herrera said if the budget submitted to the county is again rejected, Sacramento City Unified could be instructed to revise again and make additional cuts. State law gives districts 30 days to submit revised budgets after the school board is notified of a disapproval.