Sacramento State bans Delta Chi fraternity for three years following hazing investigation

Sacramento State’s Delta Chi fraternity had its recognition revoked Saturday following an investigation by the university into two anonymous tips alleging hazing.
Having an unrecognized status means Delta Chi cannot use university facilities or resources, participate in university activities, or receive funding from student government, according to the student organization handbook.
Per the handbook, Delta Chi may appeal the decision by 5 p.m. March 20, according to a statement from the university.
The campus newspaper, the State Hornet, first reported an anonymous tip sent on Jan. 26 to Sacramento State administrators regarding an instance of hazing that was alleged to have occurred three years ago.
The tip included a photo depicting Delta Chi members simulating an “elephant walk,” a known hazing ritual that involves men walking in a line holding each other’s genitals.
On Feb. 8, the university ordered Delta Chi to cease and desist all activities after a video was anonymously sent to The Sacramento Bee and the State Hornet depicting a student bound to a table with a gag in his mouth in November 2017.
The student was alleged to have been a Delta Chi member who was “kidnapped” while he was asleep.
Sacramento State’s Delta Chi chapter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
