Sacramento City Unified elects new board president, welcomes three new members

Christina Pritchett, then the Sacramento City Unified School District’s first vice president, shows frustration during a meeting Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. She was elected as the board’s president on Thursday, Dec. 17. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Sacramento City Unified Board members elected Christina Pritchett as their board president at a Thursday night meeting.

Pritchett, representing neighborhoods to the east of the city and Rosemont, is a returning board member who won the November election.

Lisa Murawski, a returning board member, became school board vice president. Darrel Woo, also a returning board member, became the second vice president.

Three new board members took their ceremonial oath of office Thursday night.

Jamee Villa represents south Sacramento neighborhoods of Elder Creek and Fruitridge in Area 4. Chinua Rhodes, a community activist, represents the south Sacramento neighborhoods of Meadowview and Parkway. Lavinia Grace Phillips, who represents the neighborhoods of Oak Park, Hollywood Park and North City Farms, beat former board president Jessie Ryan in the November election.

Outgoing board members Ryan, Michael Minnick and Mai Vang attended their final board meeting on Dec. 10.