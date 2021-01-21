Rocklin high school student disciplined for displaying Confederate flag on campus

Whitney High School had five students test positive for COVID-19 last week. Google Maps

An incident involving the Confederate flag resulted in disciplinary action at a Rocklin area high school.

A Whitney High School student had the flag displayed on their vehicle, Whitney High School Principal Justin Cutts told families Wednesday. He said any clothing or vehicles depicting the controversial flag on campus is a violation of the Rocklin Unified School District’s freedom of speech and expression board policy.

“At Whitney High School, we strive to develop learning communities respectful of each and every member of this campus and to many, the Confederate flag undermines the values of inclusiveness and equity,” Cutts said. “We respect the rights of individuals to express their views however, those views and expressions may directly conflict with our legal obligation to ensure a non-discriminatory and non-harassing environment for our students and staff.”

The flag was used by the 11 southern states that seceded from the United States over slavery and fought the Civil War. Today, the flag is commonly used by white supremacists and serves a symbol of slavery, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

As desegregation in schools progressed in the 1950s, and as Supreme Court ruled on Brown vs. Board of Education, allowing Black children to attend all schools, the Confederate flag was raised more often, according to a CNN analysis.

Cutts said in his statement school officials will meet with student clubs to discuss the incident.

