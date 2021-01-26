When will schools reopen campuses? New guidance may delay those plans

California quietly updated its school reopening guidance, leaving many parents and school districts wondering how and if their campuses can reopen or remain open.

The new California Department of Public Health guidance, issued Jan. 14, requires that schools “comply with orders and guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health and relevant local health departments to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health.”

It also supersedes that of any local school boards, causing several school districts with students back on campus to scrap their plans to move forward with extended-day, full cohort models.

Some districts already affected

The new guidance is proving to be challenging to school districts in Placer, Sacramento and El Dorado counties that have already reopened classrooms. Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District and Buckeye Union School District had plans to lengthen their on-campus school days in early February. Students in both districts are currently attending classes in morning and afternoon cohorts, but the districts planned to move forward with a full-cohort model.

The state’s initial policy of six feet between desks was to be implemented “when practicable,” giving crowded campuses some wiggle room.

But the California Department of Public Health guidance states, “under no circumstances should distance between student chairs be less than 4 feet,” causing both Dry Creek and Buckeye to pause their plans.

“Our classrooms are not physically large enough to accommodate full classes with at least 4 feet between each student while seated,” read a statement from Buckeye Union Superintendent David Roth.

Roseville Joint Union High School District announced to families this week that the district may need to adjust in-person instruction.

What other changes came with the new guidance?

The state made several quiet changes to the guidance, most notably the infection rate---

The state also required that face-coverings must be work by students in all grade levels at all times, including recess (unless students are engaged in heavy exertion). The initial guidance did not require younger students in kindergarten and first grade to wear face masks.

What does this mean for schools that have not reopened campuses?

Public schools across Sacramento County are not open, except for Folsom Cordova Unified School District. Elementary aged students in Folsom and Rancho Cordova returned to campus in November, and middle and high school students are expected to return to campuses once the county has been in the red tier for two consecutive weeks.

Other Sacramento public schools, including Elk Grove Unified, Sacramento City Unified, Natomas Unified, and San Juan Unified must wait until the COVID-19 infection rate makes drastic improvement.

Currently about 50 new cases per 100,000 residents are reported each day. The state requires counties to be under 25 new daily cases per 100,000 residents to reopen schools. (The state set the bar at 28 daily cases until they changed it on Jan. 14).

When will teachers receive the vaccine?