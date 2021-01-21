COVID-19 cases at a Roseville high school force hundreds of students to quarantine

Oakmont High School in Roseville. Hundreds of students were forced to quarantine at home for 14 days as multiple students tested positive for COVID-19.

Hundreds of Roseville-area students were sent home to quarantine for 14 days after five students tested positive last week for COVID-19.

Oakmont High School reported five students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 between Jan. 11 and Jan. 17. The positive tests forced 211 students and eight staff members to isolate at home.

Several other students tested positive the week prior, forcing 100 other students to quarantine.

The situation has happened across the district: 157 Roseville High School students were quarantined, and 113 Woodcreek High School students were quarantined. Roseville High School temporarily returned entirely to distance learning for a week because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. About 30 staff members, including 18 teachers, had to quarantine because of exposure.