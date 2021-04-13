Sac City Unified bus drivers, custodians, food workers threaten strike over reopening plan

Students walk into school before the first bell at Caroline Wenzel Elementary in Sacramento on Thursday, April 8, 2021. SEIU 1021, the union representing roughly 1,900 bus drivers, custodians and food workers, is threatening to strike after rejecting the district’s reopening plan. dkim@sacbee.com

A union representing hundreds of workers in the Sacramento City Unified School District has voted to reject the district’s proposal on how to return safely to campuses – setting up a potential vote on a strike.

Just over 90% of the 1,900 SEIU 1021 members voted to reject the proposal, allowing the team to call for a strike if they believe schools are not safely reopening.

The union, which represents custodians, instructional aides, bus drivers, campus security and food service workers, called on the district to provide child care, N95 masks, “consistent social distancing standards,” and protective barriers where social distancing is not possible.

“We all want nothing more than to return to our schools and classrooms as soon as possible,” said Karla Faucett, SEIU 1021 SCUSD Chapter President. “We should not be forced to risk our lives and the lives of our students to do so because the school district has decided that our protections are not important. The return to in-person learning at SCUSD has to be safe for every student and worker to protect the communities we live in. Without the necessary safety protocols that we are negotiating for in place, we are all at risk.”

On April 5, the district declared an impasse in negotiations with SEIU 1021 through the Public Employment Relations Board, saying it was unable to meet the demands set forth by the labor unit, which included, in part, a $1,500 one-time stipend for employees with children ages 3 to 14 who could not bring their child to work. SEIU also asked that employees with children under the age of 3 be able to work remotely, and be given a stipend for employees who have been working remotely.

PERB granted the district’s request and moved both parties into mediation.

“While the district recognizes the challenge that child care can present, not just for SEIU employees but employees across the country, the district is unable to meet the child care needs of employees as proposed by SEIU in their last counterproposal,” the district said in a public letter.

The district is also offering stipends for returning to work and $1,000 prorated bonuses to those who have worked on-site since July, as well as options for employees to bring their school-age children to campus under certain circumstances, the same offer given to teachers.





SEIU representatives say the district’s child care offer is insufficient, and asked the district for $125 weekly stipends for parents with kids under 14 who need help paying for child care, or give those parents the option to work remotely.

The union asked for new bargaining dates to attempt to reach an agreement with the district.

It’s unclear if a strike will occur. SEIU members would need to vote to approve that action.

“We believe a strike by SEIU would be inconsistent with labor law, but more importantly it would hurt our students’ safe return to campuses,” read a statement from the district. “The district is committed to working through the impasse process with SEIU and remains hopeful that through that process, and with the assistance of a state mediator, we will reach an agreement.”

The Sacramento City Teachers Association officials will meet with teachers union worksite representatives on Tuesday to determine how they can support SEIU members “up to and including striking in sympathy with SEIU.”

“Parents entrust the whole school team with their children so that we can help them learn and knowing that we will keep them safe,” read a statement from the SCTA. “Sac City’s teachers strongly oppose Superintendent Aguilar’s effort to roll back health and safety standards for both students and our classified staff.”

The district began welcoming back students in a staggered return-to-campus schedule on April 8, even as negotiations stalled.

SEIU members were expected to report to work beginning April 5 to prepare for a return to in-person instruction. Dan Schallock, vice president for the district’s SEIU chapter, told The Sacramento Bee the district’s resistance to meet SEIU 1021’s requests has been frustrating, and some employees have left children at home because of the lack of affordable child care.

The Sacramento Bee’s Lara Korte contributed to this story.