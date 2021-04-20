Sacramento City Unified School District, SEIU union reach deal to avoid strike

Julia Johnson is brought into school by her mother, Jenny Johnson, at Caroline Wenzel Elementary in Sacramento on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Sacramento City Unified School District officials and SEIU 1021 have reached an agreement to avoid a strike this week. dkim@sacbee.com

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

With a looming strike days away, Sacramento City Unified and the union that represents custodians and bus drivers announced Tuesday morning that they reached an agreement on how to provide in-person services for students.

The union, SEIU 1021, originally announced a two-day strike for Thursday and Friday after disputing with the school district on child care, stipends and physical distancing guidelines. The Sacramento City Teachers Association pledged their support to join with a sympathy strike.

The agreement, which will be signed Tuesday morning, was reached after the two parties met in mediation for hours on Monday. Details of the agreement were not released as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“All along our goal has been to reach an agreement with each of our five labor partners, including SEIU 1021,” said Sacramento City Unified Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar. “Our students have been without in-person instruction for over a year, and we are looking forward to welcoming back our secondary students this week. We know that our students deserve the option of in-person instruction and support from our school sites, and that every minute of instruction counts. With an agreement in place with all five labor partners, we are pleased that we can now move forward together to welcome our students back to our schools.”

SEIU representatives were expected to comment on the deal later Tuesday.

The union, which represents 150 classifications including bus drivers, custodians, food workers and technology support, will still meet on Tuesday for a vigil to remember the lives lost from COVID-19.

The news of the agreement relieved many parents and students who were eager to send their middle and high school students back on Thursday, the first day middle and high school students are returning to campuses in over a year. About 58% students in the district have returned or are returning to in-person instruction.