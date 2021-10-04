Sacramento State reports that nearly all students have followed COVID vaccine policy

Students wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they walk through campus at Sacramento State on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

California State University, Sacramento, announced that nearly 100% of itsstudents have either been vaccinated against COVID-19, granted an exemption or decided not to return to campus.

Only 80 students have yet to comply with the university’s vaccine policy. Two weeks ago, the university that serves more than 31,000 students, identified about 4,000 students who were not in compliance.

The vaccine policy requires students to choose between the COVID-19 vaccine, file for a vaccine exemption or take classes online.

Nearly 85% of student enrolled chose to receive the vaccine. About 3% (1,094 students) and 0.6% (190 students) were granted a religious exemption or a medical exemption, respectively. About 11% of students pledged not to enter campus.

Students and staff are required to wear masks on campus when they are indoors.

UC Davis’ vaccine policy required all employees and students to be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption by Sept. 8.

Los Rios Community College employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1 while students who take in-person classes must be fully vaccinated to enroll for classes in the spring 2022 semester.

Sacramento County’s COVID-19 case rate is now at 16 cases per 100,000, the lowest it’s been since July.