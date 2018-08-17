UC Davis Medical Center CEO Ann Madden Rice leaving to lead Minneapolis hospital

UC Davis Medical Center CEO Ann Madden Rice will be leaving the renowned Sacramento teaching hospital to take the reins of a Minneapolis facility, Allina Health announced Friday.

David Lubarsky, vice chancellor for Human Health Sciences and CEO of UC Davis Health, said in a prepared statement that Rice, who has led the medical center for 12 years, has ensured that the medical center is well-positioned for continued innovation and future collaboration.

“Ann will be leaving a tremendous legacy of accomplishment and patient care excellence here,” said Lubarsky, who joined UCDMC in May. “In just the last few months, the UC Davis Medical Center has been re-verified as the region’s only Level 1 trauma center by the American College of Surgeons, UC Davis Children’s Hospital earned multiple prominent national rankings and was re-verified as a Level I Children’s Surgery Center, our main hospital was once again ranked as one of the five best hospitals in California and the best in the Sacramento region, and she secured approval from the UC Regents to launch a second hospital on our campus focused on physical rehabilitation.”

Rice will become president of Abbott Northwestern Hospital in mid-October, Allina said.

In a prepared news release, Allina Chief Operating Officer Lisa Shannon said: “During our search process for this role, we met with many incredibly talented individuals. Ann, by far, rose to the top with her proven ability for strategic and operational excellence, both balanced by her true passion for relationships and caring for the whole person.”

As chief executive of UCDMC, Rice oversaw more than 8,000 employees, a budget of roughly $2 billion a year and an acute care teaching hospital with 627 beds.

In the Allina news release, Rice stated: “It is a privilege to join this highly regarded institution and I am honored to have been selected to become its next president.”

Like UC Davis, Abbott Northwestern consistently received high marks in the 2018-19 Best Hospitals ranking released earlier this week by U.S. News & World Report. The Minneapolis-based hospital ranked No. 1 in the Twin Cities and second overall in Minnesota for the sixth year in a row. Abbott Northwestern is one of 12 hospitals owned by Allina.

Rice, a fellow of American College of Healthcare Executives, has been at UCDMC since August 2006. She’s frequently been named to Becker’s Hospital Review “Women Hospital and Health System Leaders to Know.” Before coming to UCD, Rice was chief financial officer and chief operating officer for four years at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.