UC Davis to relocate and double the size of its Roseville outpatient clinic

UC Davis Health plans to open a new outpatient clinic in Roseville by late 2019 or early 2020 to meet the needs of an increasing number of patients in the city.

The clinic will replace the health provider’s current clinic, located off of Douglas Boulevard.

The new 52,000-square-foot location, off of East Roseville Parkway, is twice the size of the existing clinic and has additional parking.

Joel Swift, the director of facilities, planning and development for UC Davis Health, has been involved in the project for three years. The relocation is part of a master plan identifying “long-range need for better community service coverage in that area,” he said.

“Our current clinics are experiencing fairly congested schedules for different specialties and general practice,” Swift said, adding the new facility will target “improved access” for the patient community.

The clinic will have primary care and rotating specialty services available as well as pediatric, ophthalmology and lab services.

An architect will be selected soon. Afterward, a design team will begin planning the layout, Swift said.

Roseville residents should not expect to see a major impact on services during the relocation.

“We are looking at bringing the new facility on line then switching over to minimize impact on patients,” Swift said.

UC Davis has 17 clinics around the Sacramento region, including in Rocklin, Folsom, Auburn, Rancho Cordova, Davis and Midtown Sacramento. All locations are within an hour drive of UC Davis’ Sacramento hospital.