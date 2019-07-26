First case of West Nile virus for 2019 reported in Sutter County

Here’s how West Nile is spread — and what symptoms to look for after a mosquito bite West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for.

West Nile virus has been detected in Sutter County for the first time so far in 2019, in one human patient as well as in mosquito samples, the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District said Friday.

The Sutter County Health Department reported an asymptomatic human had tested positive for West Nile virus, the vector control district said in a news release. Recent mosquito samples west of Yuba City also tested positive, the release said.

The district warns mosquito populations may increase with high temperatures, which are incoming this weekend.

Any resident who sees a dead bird should report it to the state Department of Public Health, at www.westnile.ca.gov.

The district in late June announced “ultra low volume” pesticide spraying in the Yuba-Sutter region.

So far this year, mosquitoes and a dead bird have tested positive for West Nile virus in Sacramento County.

Last year in California, the disease infected 200 people, killing 11.