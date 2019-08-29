Mosquito that transmits Zika virus found for first time in Sacramento County, officials say

How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame) The mosquito kills nearly 750,000 people each year. Malaria is the cause for the majority of these deaths, but a Zika outbreak has the Americas scared of this insect. This is how the insect spreads disease to its victims. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The mosquito kills nearly 750,000 people each year. Malaria is the cause for the majority of these deaths, but a Zika outbreak has the Americas scared of this insect. This is how the insect spreads disease to its victims.

For the first time, the aggressive day-biting mosquito that can transmit the Zika virus has been discovered in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District.

The Aedes aegypti mosquitoes can carry not only the Zika virus but also dengue fever and chikungunya. Although Zika symptoms are generally mild — fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache — the illness strikes fear in pregnant women because it can cause congenital defects in fetuses. It is also associated with preterm birth and miscarriage.

“Now that we have found these invasive mosquitoes in our area, the goal is to control and limit their expansion,” said Sacramento-Yolo District Manager Gary Goodman. “We are mobilizing and responding quickly in order to protect the residents we serve.”

He said the district is coordinating ground treatments in neighborhoods along the northern Sacramento and Placer County line starting early Friday morning.

Immature Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were found Thursday after a door-to-door surveillance in the Citrus Heights area, district officials said. The mosquitoes were breeding in water left in a watering can at a residence and in a street storm drain.