New spot in Citrus Heights: Aggressive mosquitoes that can transmit Zika detected again

A species of invasive mosquitoes that have the potential to transmit Zika virus and other diseases has been detected in Citrus Heights twice in the past month, the regional mosquito and vector control district said Friday.

Aggressive and invasive Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, aka Yellow Fever mosquitoes, were recently detected north of Antelope Road and west of Interstate 80, according to a news release by the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District – not far from Antelope and the Sacramento-Placer county line.

The species was detected earlier, on Aug. 29, at a residence in a different part of Citrus Heights, according to an earlier news release by the district.

Those mark the first two sightings of Aedes aegypti in Sacramento County, according to the news releases. The species is not native to California, but the mosquitoes have permanently settled throughout the state. They were recently found in Placer, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

“The most recent discovery included both flying adult mosquitoes as well as immature mosquitoes developing in backyard containers,” Friday’s news release said.

Door-to-door inspections have been conducted in the affected area of Citrus Heights, and “laboratory surveillance efforts” are being used to assess the spread of the infestation, the control district says.

Aedes aegytpi are small, dark insects. Like other mosquito species, they lay eggs in or near standing water.

Residents are urged to inspect their yards daily and drain stagnant water as often as possible.