Counties totaling 18 million Californians could move to looser COVID-19 tiers today

Seventeen California counties with a combined population of close to 18 million people are eligible to potentially advance to less restrictive tiers within the state’s reopening framework in a weekly update this morning.

If their COVID-19 rates hold below the required thresholds, Fresno, Glenn, Kings, Madera and Yuba counties face the prospect of departing the strict purple tier and moving to red, which would allow a number of indoor business openings including restaurant dining rooms, gyms and movie theaters.

Twelve red-tier counties — Alameda, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Imperial, Los Angeles, Modoc, Napa, Orange, Santa Cruz and Tuolumne — could potentially improve to the orange tier in today’s update. That move would loosen capacity limits from red-tier restriction levels, and it would also allow a few more types of indoor entertainment businesses to open, all effective starting Wednesday.

Inyo, San Joaquin and Merced counties remain in the purple tier but cannot be promoted until April 6 at the earliest, if COVID-19 numbers improve to the necessary levels in both today and next week’s tier updates.

Leaving the purple tier also has important implications for K-12 public school reopenings starting in April, as laid out in a deal struck by state lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

None of the nine counties currently in the orange tier, including Yolo, which was promoted last week, are eligible this week to move to the loosest tier, yellow. Only California’s two least populous counties, Alpine and Sierra, entered this week in the yellow tier.

The state’s remaining 27 counties — including Sacramento, Amador, Nevada, Placer and Sutter in the greater capital region — are in the red tier and did not record a week of progress toward orange or give up ground toward purple in last week’s update from the California Department of Public Health.

It takes two consecutive weeks of meeting certain metrics based on daily case rates and test positivity to be moved by CDPH into a less restrictive tier level. Counties must also be in a tier a minimum of three weeks before advancing.

How soon could Sacramento go orange?

Sacramento County public health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye during a weekly news briefing last Thursday said “probably sometime late April” would be her best guess for when the county could move from the red tier to the looser orange level, though she said a variety of factors could change that timeline.

The three criteria for advancing from red to orange are a daily case rate below four per 100,000 residents, an overall test positivity rate below 5% and positivity below 5.2% in the county’s lowest HPI quartile ZIP codes, all for two straight weeks.

In the state’s tier assessment last week, Sacramento County recorded a case rate of 7.4 per 100,000, positivity of 2.9% and health equity positivity of 4.2%.

That means Sacramento needs its number of new cases to trim down.

But the case rate requirement will also most likely loosen well before the end of April. When the state reaches 4 million doses administered to Californians in the bottom quartile of its “Healthy Places Index,” the California Department of Public Health says it will raise the orange-tier cutoff from four daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents to six per 100,000. The other requirements will stay the same.

The bottom quartile is at 3.4 million doses and will likely surpass 4 million within a week or so, CDPH data show.

Cases have been trending up slightly in Sacramento County. On its own local health dashboard, Sacramento’s seven-day case rate was reported at 7.1 per 100,000 for the week ending March 20, but it rose to eight per 100,000 five days later.

It remains too early to tell whether that increase is a small setback or the start of a longer-term spike in cases, but in either case it is very difficult to forecast when the rate might fall below six.

CDPH also looks at COVID-19 numbers on a longer delay than most counties do, to account for possible data reporting errors.

California numbers strong, but surges surface elsewhere

California is attempting gradual reopening from coronavirus closures, which have now been in effect in varying forms for more than a year in response to the highly contagious disease.

The state is doing so as hundreds of thousands of residents are being vaccinated against the virus on a daily basis, and as the state is boasting one of the lowest infection rates in the U.S.

A New York Times database showed California with the second-lowest case rate per capita over the past week of any state, higher than only Arkansas.

California’s test positivity rate, reported Monday by CDPH at 1.6% for the preceding week, continues to decline from an already-record low since testing began. That rate is almost half the positivity rate from the previous period between surges, in October, when it bottomed out at 3%.

However, at the national level, federal officials expressed concern Monday about a surge that is developing quickly across several states. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, came close to tears as she spoke of “impending doom” and progress fighting the pandemic being undone.

“I am asking you to just hold on a little longer,” she said.

With about 70% of Californians still not having received a first dose of vaccine, the Golden State is by no means in the clear from another spike or surge in cases.

On the other hand, more than 77% of Californians ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 51% are fully vaccinated, the CDC reported Monday.

Because older adults have been known since the earliest weeks of the pandemic to be far more vulnerable to the disease than younger populations, health officials are hopeful that even if another surge in cases does develop, hospitalizations and deaths will not spike as dramatically as previous surges.

California’s hospitals are in fairly good shape. CDPH reported Monday that there were about 2,250 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 576 in intensive care units, down from winter peaks of about 22,000 hospitalized and almost 5,000 in ICUs.

The latest reported ICU total is California’s lowest in almost a full calendar year — dating back to late March 2020.

As they have done on many occasions during previous periods of reopening, and with yet another major holiday approaching in the form of Easter this coming Sunday, local health officials in the Sacramento region are preaching vigilance and adherence to health protocols.

“When we get impatient with COVID is when we get into trouble,” Yolo County health officer Dr. Aimee Sisson told The Bee earlier this month.

To date, more than 3.56 million Californians have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 57,778 have died from the virus, according to CDPH.

Latest vaccine numbers

Health officials and governments are also expecting a substantial ramping up of vaccine supply in April and hope that this will help avert another surge.

In major expansions, CDPH says Californians ages 50 and older will become eligible for the vaccine starting this coming Thursday, and all Californians 16 and older will become eligible April 15.

CDPH reported Monday that providers statewide have administered close to 17.4 million doses to date, about 82% of the 21.1 million doses delivered by manufacturers.

More than 6.27 million are now fully vaccinated in California, with an additional 5.33 million partially vaccinated, CDPH says. That means approximately 16% of California’s total population, and 20% of its adults, are fully vaccinated; and 29% of Californians including 37% of adults have had at least one dose.

California is set to receive more than 2.1 million total doses this week from the three authorized manufacturers — Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna — with the expectation that the state could be hitting 3 million doses a week by May or early June, Newsom said in a news conference last week.

Sacramento area: Six-county death toll passes 2,300

The six-county capital region of Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo, Sutter and Yuba counties has reported more than 156,000 lab-confirmed cases and at least 2,319 virus deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Sacramento County has reported 97,481 cases and 1,602 resident deaths from COVID-19. The county has reported 20 deaths in the past week, compared to 34 the previous week.

The countywide hospitalized total has held mostly steady in the past week, from 86 hospitalized March 23 to 89 in Monday’s state data update, with the ICU total at 19 both days.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 20,888 infections and 272 deaths. Placer has reported 24 deaths in the past week, up from 16 the previous week.

State data on Monday showed 25 virus patients in Placer hospitals including six in ICUs, down from 32 and seven on March 23.

Yolo County has reported 13,218 total cases and 196 deaths. The county confirmed five deaths in the past week, up from one the previous week.

Yolo had five hospitalized virus patients as of Monday’s state data update, including two in an ICU, up from two hospitalized and one in an ICU on March 23.

El Dorado County has reported 9,441 positive test results and 107 deaths. The county has not reported any new deaths in the past week.

State data on Monday showed El Dorado with two hospitalized virus patients, both in ICUs, up from one non-ICU patient early last week.

In Sutter County, at least 9,134 residents have tested positive for the virus and 102 have died. Officials have not reported any deaths in the past week.

Yuba County, which shares a health office with Sutter, has reported 5,981 infections and 40 dead. Yuba also has not reported any deaths in the past week.

The lone hospital serving the Yuba-Sutter bi-county region — Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — had two hospitalized virus patients as of Monday’s update, down from six on March 23, with the ICU total dropping from one to zero.