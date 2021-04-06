UC Davis detects dangerous, more-contagious coronavirus variant in Yolo County

The UC Davis Genome Center identified the first known case of the B.1.351 variant of COVID-19 in Yolo County, Healthy Davis Together announced Tuesday. The community’s free COVID-19 test operations identified the patient through a PCR test and have begun contract tracing while the Davis adult isolates.

The B.1.351 variant, which was first detected in South Africa last October, is more contagious, with a 50% higher transmission rate. Research has not provided strong evidence that the effectiveness of three approved COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. is negatively affected by variants, but laboratory evidence suggests efficacy may be impacted. The B.1.351 case detected in Yolo County was in an unvaccinated adult.

“The detection of the B.1.351 variant is concerning given its high transmissibility and studies in the lab that show that vaccines may not work as well against this variant,” Aimee Sisson, the Yolo County public health officer, said in a news release.

The UC Davis Genome Center genotypes all positive samples as found by Healthy Davis Together, allowing for the earlier detection of the B.1.1.7 variant in early February.

“Our genotyping protocol is working as intended. All samples identified as positive for SARS-CoV-2 by the testing lab are now genotyped immediately to identify all currently known variants of concern. Samples that have genotypes different from the common strain are sequenced to confirm the genotyping,” Richard Michelmore, director of the UC Davis Genome Center, said. “If there is a known variant of concern in our testing pool, we’ll find it and alert the community as quickly as possible to try to prevent spread.”

Sisson advised residents that following guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and all of its variants remains essential. Everyone should wear masks, keep physical distance, get tested at least weekly for COVID-19 and get vaccinated when it is available to you.

Healthy Davis Together and Yolo County have collaborated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to offer COVID-19 testing, vaccination and education to help reduce the spread.

Beginning April 15, all Yolo County residents 16 years and older will be eligible for a vaccine.