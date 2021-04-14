30% of California adults fully vaccinated, 20% partially vaccinated against COVID-19

As the state sprints toward 24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine given, California hit another pair of remarkable milestones Wednesday: more than 30% of its adults are now fully vaccinated, and over half have one dose of a two-shot inoculation.

The California Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported providers across California have administered 23,760,123 doses over the course of the rollout, averaging more than 380,000 shots per day over the past week.

CDPH said in its daily update it is again dealing with data processing issues leading to incomplete counts.

But even with that reporting issue and doses undercounted, the state says more than 9.33 million people are fully vaccinated and 6.34 million are partially vaccinated, for about 15.7 million at least partially vaccinated through Tuesday.

With roughly 31 million adults in California, 9.33 million works out to 30% and 15.7 million to a little over 50%.

The state on Thursday will expand eligibility to all ages 16 and older, regardless of health conditions or occupation. Some counties and hospital networks, including Placer and Yolo counties as well as UC Davis Health, have already made that change in recent days.

On Tuesday, the state heeded U.S. health agencies’ recommendation to pause use of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson while officials investigate six reported cases of a severe blood clot condition.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and CDPH in statement said they do not anticipate a major disruption. J&J doses made up only 4% — about 67,000 out of 1.9 million — of the state’s federal allocation for this week, with the rest coming from Pfizer and Moderna.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allocation data posted Tuesday for next week’s shipment shows California set to receive just over 2 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna, the biggest combined allotment of the two-dose vaccines to date. The CDC did not post allocation data for the paused J&J shots.

A CDC advisory panel on Wednesday was reviewing the clotting cases that have been potentially linked to the J&J vaccine.

How many are fully, partially vaccinated in Sacramento area?

These are the totals for combined first and second doses, administered through Tuesday, as reported by the state public health department, by recipient county of residence.

▪ Sacramento: 835,803 (53,305 doses per 100,000 residents)

▪ El Dorado: 109,110 (56,505 doses per 100,000)

▪ Placer: 250,618 (62,587 doses per 100,000)

▪ Yolo: 143,795 (64,306 doses per 100,000)

Here is what percentage of each county’s total population is fully and partially vaccinated, according to CDPH data.

Figures may be undercounts due to data reporting delays.

Northern California VA locations giving vaccines

Veterans Affairs Northern California Health Care is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans and their families at 11 clinic locations: Auburn, Chico, Fairfield, Mare Island, Martinez, Mather, McClellan, Oakland, Redding, Yreka and Yuba City.

As of this week, all of the above except Martinez and Yreka are offering walk-in clinics with no appointment necessary. Starting next week, the Martinez VA clinic will expand to walk-ins.

Clinic days and times vary by location. More details are available at northerncalifornia.va.gov.

Sacramento-area health offices, public clinics and pharmacies

Most county health offices are splitting their direct allocations between their own county-run clinics, non-chain hospitals and other partners, including some Safeway pharmacies.

CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens offer vaccine appointments at some of their pharmacies across California as part of a federal retail pharmacy partnership. Sam’s Club and Walmart stores also recently began offering vaccines in some parts of California. More details are available via those companies’ websites.

Sacramento

Sacramento County continues to offer drive-thru vaccine clinics at Cal Expo, McClellan Park and Natomas High School; and walk-thru clinics at California Northstate University in Elk Grove and at Sacramento State.

Community clinics planned for Tuesday at Luther Burbank High School, Liberty Towers and St. Paul Baptist Church originally scheduled to use the single-dose J&J vaccine were switched to Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccines.

Another clinic has been planned for this Wednesday and Thursday at Bayside Church in midtown. It will give Pfizer first doses.

Most clinics continue to require appointments in advance. Scheduling and booking information can be found at dhs.saccounty.net.

Sacramento also has CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens stores participating in the federal partnership program, and the county is also partnered with 11 Safeway pharmacies.

The McClellan Park, Sacramento State and Northstate clinics offer the Pfizer vaccine, meaning a three-week wait between doses. Safeway pharmacies offer Moderna, a four-week wait.

El Dorado

El Dorado runs clinics at its public health offices in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe.

The county last week announced dates for the South Lake Tahoe clinic: it will give shots every Monday, Thursday and Friday now through the end of April, with the exception of Monday, April 19. Appointments are available through CalVax, at calvax.org.

The county also offers clinics for El Dorado residents ages 65 and older in the parking structure at Red Hawk Casino in Placerville on Thursdays, also available through CalVax. It will run each Thursday through at least April 29. The clinic on Tuesday announced more first-dose slots added to this Thursday’s clinic and more second-dose shots added for next week.

The Red Hawk and Placerville public health office clinics gives Pfizer shots. The South Lake Tahoe clinic uses Moderna.

Walgreens in Cameron Park and the CVS store on Palmer Drive in Cameron Park are also now offering Moderna vaccine appointments as part of the federal retail pharmacy partnership. Walmart in Placerville was offering J&J doses prior to the pause.

The county is also partnered with six Safeway stores.

More detailed information on county-run and county-partnered vaccine clinics can be found at edcgov.us/Government/hhsa/edccovid-19-clinics.

Placer

Placer County this week opened eligibility to residents ages 16 and older, a few days ahead of California’s deadline to do so.

Placer offers its county-run clinics at The Grounds, formerly the Placer County Fairgrounds, in Roseville. Pfizer first-dose clinics this Tuesday through Thursday are full. Details for a clinic Friday have not yet been released.

Appointment links for qualifying residents are posted as they become available at placer.ca.gov/vaccineclinics.

Placer is also partnered with eight Safeway pharmacies throughout the county.

According to the CVS website, there are stores participating in the federal vaccine partnership in Auburn and Rocklin. There may also be availability at Rite Aid and Walgreens stores; users should check with individual stores for eligibility, the county says.

Appointments can also be made at Remedy RX Pharmacy in Roseville through a local partnership.

Yolo

Yolo County has public first-dose clinics planned Wednesday in Woodland, Thursday in West Sacramento and Friday in Davis. Appointments are booked through MyTurn. Friday’s Davis clinic will offer Pfizer doses while the other two use Moderna.

Yolo plans private first-dose clinics this weekend in Esparto and Madison.

More details regarding county-run clinics are available on the county website at yolocounty.org.

Hospital systems

Hospital systems operating in multiple counties receive their own allocations from the state.

UC Davis Health is vaccinating patients ages 16 and older, using the state’s My Turn website as well as its MyUCDavisHealth app to schedule vaccination appointments.

UC Davis in an update to its website Tuesday confirmed it has paused giving J&J doses, which had made up about 10% of its vaccinations, and said it does “not expect this will impact our ability to vaccinate thousands of people each day.

Sutter Health also confirms on its patient website that it has paused appointments for the J&J vaccine. The hospital network is opening first-dose appointments for Pfizer and Moderna “as supply allows.”

Sutter on its patient website says it has administered more than 525,000 doses to date.

Kaiser Permanente is vaccinating patients in eligible groups, regardless of Kaiser membership. Kaiser Permanente confirms on its website it is offering vaccines to those ages 50 and older, and will expand to 16 and older starting Thursday.

Kaiser Permanente says it has administered about 1.37 million of the 1.54 million doses it has received at Northern California facilities, and has more than 441,000 future appointments scheduled.

Dignity Health’s Mercy Medical Group has begun using My Turn to schedule appointments, and is working with the state and other partners to offer vaccines to eligible Californians.