Tonight’s Nightly Buzz: July 25, 2019

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz — our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Some Sacramento suburbs are in trouble

It’s called the greener pastures syndrome, and it means while communities like Rancho Cordova and Arden Arcade deal with aging population and growing poverty, residents and newcomers are moving to the city’s central core or to thriving suburbs like Folsom or Elk Grove.

»» Read more here

No big acts at California State Fair

The California State Fair is known for its prize-winning livestock and midway thrills, but not its musical acts. That’s because, unlike the Mid-State Fair which draws bigger acts, The State Fair chooses not to charge separate admission to its concerts.

»» Read more here

Stockton police release video of assault, ask for help identifying suspects

Stockton Police are searching for multiple suspects seen on video brutally assaulting a man and a woman in their own driveway. Anyone with information related to the incident should contact Stockton Police.

»» Read more here

UC Merced student discovers giant dinosaur skull

UC Merced student Harrison Duran found a 65-million-year-old Triceratops skull as part of an arranged excavation dig at Hell Creek Formation in North Dakota. The fifth-year biology student discovered the partial skull with a biology professor at Mayville State University in North Dakota.

»» Read more here

