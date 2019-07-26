Tonight’s Nightly Buzz: July 26, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

I-5 reconstruction project announcement

South Sacramento commuters, get ready to adjust your morning commute start time. Next week, Caltrans will anounce a 3-year resconstruction project on Interstate 5 through South Sacramento.

Local employee tries to kill customer in his own home





An employee of a local business allegedly tried to kill a customer in his Arden Arcade home on Thursday. The suspect, 38-year-old Sean Timothy Warren, is accused of assaulting the customer in his home and fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital with visible injuries.

The Diplomat faces eviction

The future of The Diplomat Steakhouse downtown is uncertain, as it faces eviction tonight. Last year, the Diplomat Steakhouse replaced Chops, a longtime hangout across from the Capitol. Now, the restaurant owes nearly $50,000 in rent and other expenses.

New gondola for Squaw skiers





Placer County has approved a gondola to connect Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows ski resorts. The 8-person lift will take skiers and snowboarders from the base of Squaw to the base of Alpine Meadows in 16 minutes.

