Tonight’s Nightly Buzz: July 30, 2019

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Tucker Fire explodes to 13,000 acres

A wildfire burning in Modoc County has exploded to nearly 13,000 acres as of Tuesday morning after sparking Sunday afternoon. It remains zero percent contained.

Are schools getting fair share of California Lottery’s $7 billion in revenue?

Show me the money, says state Sen. Ling Ling Chang, as Lottery revenues skyrocket to nearly $7 billion. She wants California schools to get their fair share as required by law and is callng for an audit.

UC Davis is No.1 Sacramento hospital, report says

UC Davis remains No. 1 as Sacramento’s best hospital, according to the 2019-2020 rankings released by U.S. News & World Report. It also ranked as one of California’s 10 best medical centers.

Southwest offers $29 flights out of Sacramento

Southwest Airlines is offering cheap flights out of Sacramento International Airport, including a flight to San Diego for $29. But book quickly, the sale ends Wednesday.

