Tonight’s Nightly Buzz: Aug. 5, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.

11 arrested, guns seized in huge ‘black market’ marijuana grow

Wildlife officers arrested nearly a dozen people last month after a massive ‘black market’ marijuana grow operation was found on the Cosumnes River Preserve last month.

»» Read more here

Regional Transit may purchase up to 76 light-rail cars

Sacramento Regional Transit is in negotiations to acquire up to 76 new light-rail cars as part of its new modernization program.

»» Read more here

VA adds new outpatient clinic in Chico area

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will open an outpatient clinic to serve veterans in the Chico area on Aug. 27.

»» Read more here

Relief from the heat on its way to Sacramento area

The Sacramento area will get a break from the heat starting Tuesday evening and continuing through the rest of the work week.

»» Read more here

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”