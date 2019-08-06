Tonight’s Nightly Buzz: Aug. 6, 2019

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at assisted living facility in Carmichael.

A husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide at an elderly care facility in Carmichael Tuesday. The two victims were found in a room, one with gunshot wounds to the upper body and the other with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Murder verdict for teen in shooting death of Grant High’s J.J. Clavo

Keymontae Lindsey was found guilty of murdering Jaulon “J.J.” Clavo on Monday. The high school student-athlete was gunned down in front of his teammates nearly four years ago.

Trump sues California over new law targeting his tax returns

President Trump sued the state of California on Tuesday over a new tax-return law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Five puppies raised by prison inmates now certified service dogs

Five dogs graduated July 26 from Mule Creek’s Prisoners Overcoming Obstacales & Creating Hope program. The program pairs well-behaved inmates with dogs to undergo service-dog training.

